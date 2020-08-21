Global Fixed RFID Reader Market 2020: Demand Growth, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Size, Share and Industry End User till 2027

Fixed RFID Reader Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

An RFID reader (radio frequency identification reader) is a device that is used to gather information from an RFID tag which is used to track objects or product. Advancement in technology and highly focus on adopting systems to provide efficient supply chain management are boosting the growth of the fixed RFID reader market. RFID readers improve maintenance tracking and drive efficient logistics and manufacturing operations. Additionally, it helps in improving supply chain efficiency, utilization and work-in-process (WIP) tracking, and asset management. Thus, the rising requirement of the RFID reader that supports the growth of the fixed RFID reader market.

An exclusive Fixed RFID Reader market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

List of the Top Key Players of Fixed RFID Reader Market:

1. Alien Technology, LLC

2. Datalogic S.p.A.

3. GAO RFID Inc.

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Impinj, Inc.

6. Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

7. Nordic ID Oyj.

8. Portable Technology Solutions, LLC.

9. Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.

10. Zebra Technologies Corp.

RFID readers can automatically record the RFID tags without scanning every product, which saves the time of the customer, also allows cost tally in one scan. Such factors are influencing the demand for fixed RFID readers market during the forecast period. However, the high implementation of a handheld or portable RFID reader is the key hindering factor for the growth of the fixed RFID reader market. Moreover, high adoption of fixed RFID readers across the retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and among other industries for inventory and asset management and achieve high efficiency in their supply chain operations are expected to boom the growth of the fixed RFID reader market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fixed RFID Reader industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

