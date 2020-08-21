Project Management Software Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2027- Asana, Atlassian, Basecamp, Microsoft, monday, ProjectManager.com, Scoro Software OÜ

Project management software automates task assignments, resource allocation, and tracking for all phases of a project. This software manages work between group members and implements the order in projects. Increasing the use of project management software at a faster speed across industries for efficient management of projects is estimated to drive the growth of the project management software market. The increasing complexity of the operations in the industries and growing deployment of cloud-based solutions due to its flexibility in terms of usage and cost are accelerating the project management software market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global project management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The project management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report: Asana, Inc., Atlassian, Inc., Basecamp, Microsoft Corporation, monday.com Ltd., ProjectManager.com, Inc., Scoro Software OÜ, Smartsheet Inc., Teamwork.com, Ltd., Wrike, Inc.

The global project management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, others.

Project management software helps to manage various tasks such as resource planning, budgeting, time management, and demand management, these enabling users to manage programs from concept to completion collaboratively. It integrates project management and process controls to minimize the minimizing project risks and costs. Thus, the rising adoption of such software among the organizations which anticipating the growth of the project management software market. Further, a rise in demand for business optimization and a need to enhance productivity and improve the quality of the products and services are expected to fuel the demand for the project management software market.

The report analyzes factors affecting project management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the project management software market in these regions.

