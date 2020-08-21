Patient Simulators Market Business Opportunity to 2025 – Top Companies Simulab, Surgical Science, Mentice AB, Gaumard Scientific

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific patient simulators market is expected to grow with CAGR of 18.1% to US$ 412.7 Mn 2025 from US$ 110.6 Mn in 2017. Factors such supportive government guideline, product innovations in Japan as well as presence of startup companies operating in patient simulators market are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The global patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 2,373.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 694.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% from 2018-2025.

The patient simulator market by product is segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator and childbirth simulator. The adult patient simulator segment held a largest market share of 50.3% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the use of adult patient simulators in various training programs across the globe and also the segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 17.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Patient simulators are combined with computer software that replicate normal and abnormal bodily answers to asthma attack and therapeutic interventions. Costs associated with the use of medium- and high-fidelity manikins were calculated to determine the total cost for each. The cost-utility analysis with the help of multiattribute utility function was conducted for the combination costs and three outcomes of clinical reasoning, knowledge acquisition and student satisfaction from a quasi-experimental study to arrive at an overall cost utility. For instance, 3B Scientific Patient Care Manikin BASIC, for simulation in healthcare was developed for scenario-based training of basic patient care and nursing skills. The simulator costs approximately US$ 2700. Moreover, the 3B Scientific Birthing Simulator P90 PRO is developed for the skill training in normal deliveries, in complicated deliveries and in obstetric emergencies. This simulator costs around US$ 1500.

The medical simulators offer clinicians the most realistic hands-on experience in medical training using surgical simulators to perform minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and interventional procedures, at the least patient risk. Nowadays, there are laparoscopic surgery simulators with haptic or tactile feedback, wet-lab courses involving live animals in laparoscopic or microsurgery, and virtual reality computer programs addressing a widening range of surgical and interventional procedures.

GO-SMART is a European FP7 ICT-Project initiated in April 2013, which aims to build a generic open-source software simulation environment to plan the image guided percutaneous minimally invasive cancer treatment (MICT). The environment allows the interventional radiologist (IR) in selecting the optimal type of MICT by pretending the personalized result of the different treatments and medical protocols in patient specific conditions.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient simulator industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: 3D Systems launched Simbionix ARTHRO Mentor Express training simulator which designed to help medical professionals learn and perfect surgical procedures for knees, shoulders and hips on a portable and affordable tabletop platform.

2016: CAE Healthcare and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), together signed a collaborative agreement to design and develop an interactive screen-based simulation product.

PATIENT SIMULATORS MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Adult Patient Simulator

Infant Simulator

Childbirth Simulator

By End User

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organizations

