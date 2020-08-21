Patient Flow Management Market Business Opportunity to 2025 – Top Companies Aptean, Teletracking Technologies, Sonitor Technologies, Care Logistics

The global patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 452.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific patient flow management market is expected to grow with CAGR of 22.5% to US$ 364.72 Mn 2025 from US$ 74.42 Mn in 2017. Factors such technological advancements and increasing adoption of IT in healthcare in countries such as, Japan and China, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003067/

Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

Care Logistics

Epic Systems Corporation

Intelligent In Sites

Aptean

Cerner Corporation

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Central Logic

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

The patient flow management market by product is segmented into integrated and standalone. The standalone segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 68.2% in 2017. With the inclusion of integrated solution, patient safety is also improved, with fewer instance of mistaken identity or errors associated with manual data handling

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient flow management market is segmented into on premise, web based and cloud based. The web based segment led the market for patient flow management in 2017, contributing a market share of 42.7% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to account for a market share of 41.2% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

The North American geographies, especially the US is facing serious shortage of physicians and nursing staff, majorly due to the ageing population and impending retirements of the older physicians. According to the data published by Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the US is expected to face a shortage of up to 120,000 physicians by 2030, impacting patient care across the nation. Other statistics reported by FirstQuoteHealth in June 2018 show that primary physicians have a projected lack be in the vicinity of 8,700 and 43,100 by 2030. Additionally, the country also faces a huge shortage of nursing staff owing to an influx of patients into our health system, the retirement of baby boomers. The burden of resource shortage impacts nurses working in the profession due to piling up of the work. The rising shortage translates into increased wait time for patients, higher risks of mistakes and inappropriate personal attention to the patients in the hospitals.

Healthcare is emerging as a lucrative target for cyber threats and breaches with misconfigured cloud storage buckets, weaponized ransom ware, and phishing emails being the most prominent ones. According to a survey published in the HIPAA Journal 2015, Healthcare Data Breach Statistics reports that there have been 955 major security breaches in healthcare in the last three years that have resulted in the exposure/theft of 135,060,443 healthcare records. More than 41% of the population of the United States have had some of their protected health information exposed as a result of those breaches, which have been occurring at a rate of almost one a day over the past three years.

PATIENT FLOW MANAGEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Integrated

Standalone

By Type

Real-Time Locating Systems

Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services Consulting Services Post-Sale & Maintenance Services Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services



By Delivery Mode

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Web-Based

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003067/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]