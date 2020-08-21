Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Welch Allyn, Masimo, LifeWatch

The remote patient monitoring devices market accounted to US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,544.94 Mn by 2027.

The global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on product is segmented vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held the largest share of the market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing technological advancements. Moreover, the special remote patient monitoring segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to rising investments in patient monitoring devices segments from medical devices companies.

Global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on the end user was segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers and home healthcare. In 2018, the hospitals & clines segment held the largest share of the market, by end user, owing to well-established and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing concerns about health and rising investment in the healthcare sector. Whereas, the home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to growing awareness towards home healthcare is influencing positively on the growth of this segment in the near future.

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

According to the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, Coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%). By 2035, approximately 130 million adults in the US population are projected to have some form of CVD. Thus, increasing geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to drive the sales of patient monitoring devices thereby propelling the growth of global remote patient monitoring devices market over the forecast years.

REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Special Monitors

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

By End user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

