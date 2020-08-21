Airflow Management Market Expected to Witness High Growth by 2027 | Leading Players are Adaptivcool, Conteg, Data Clean Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Kingspan Group

With the growing number of data centers across the world is significantly driving the growth of the airflow management market across the globe. Airflow management comprises blocking and directing of conditioning as well as exhaust air with the application of many devices such as elevated perforated tiles and grills, blanking panels, grommets, and containment among others. The major benefit of using airflow management solutions is to enhance as well as maintain the necessary cooling temperature for improving the overall efficiency of the data center. Furthermore, the rising demand for green data centers is creating lucrative opportunities for the airflow management market in the forecast period.

What is the Dynamics of Airflow Management Market?

The boosting thermal management as well as cooling efficiency in data centers is driving the growth of the airflow management market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure may restrain the growth of the airflow management market. Furthermore, the rising focus on reducing power usage effectiveness (PUE) levels is anticipated to create market opportunities for the airflow management market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Airflow Management Market?

The “Global Airflow Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the airflow management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of airflow management market with detailed market segmentation by offerings, cooling system, datacenter type, industry vertical, and geography. The global airflow management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading airflow management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the airflow management market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global airflow management market is segmented on the basis of offerings, cooling system, datacenter type, and industry vertical. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as components and services. Based on cooling system the market is fragmented into chilled water system and direct expansion system. On the basis of data center type the market is segmented into enterprise data center, and hyperscale data center Similarly, on the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, retail, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Airflow Management Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global airflow management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The airflow management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

