Virtual Event Platforms Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 | InEvent LATAM, Townscript, Cvent, Bevy, Hopin, Influitive

Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Virtual event platforms incorporate a variety of tools to plan, promote, and execute online events. These products are designed to help businesses deliver the same feel and value of in-person events through digital experiences.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Virtual Event Platforms, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Virtual Event Platforms market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Virtual Event Platforms companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: InEvent LATAM, Townscript, Cvent, Bevy, Hopin, Influitive, RainFocus, Eventzilla, Socio, Brazen, SpotMe, Accelevents, TOCCA, Whova, Boomset, Attendify, All In The Loop, PheedLoop, 6Connex, Airmeet, HexaFair,, INXPO, EventXtra, Eventtia, eZ-XPO, Bizzabo, Nunify, Engagez, Azavista, Evenium, vFairs, Run The World, Pathable, ViewStub, SCHED, INK IN CAPS

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Government

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Event Platforms market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Virtual Event Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Event Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Event Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Event Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Virtual Event Platforms by Players

4 Virtual Event Platforms by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Virtual Event Platforms Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 InEvent LATAM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Virtual Event Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 InEvent LATAM Virtual Event Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 InEvent LATAM News

11.2 Townscript

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Virtual Event Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Townscript Virtual Event Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Townscript News

11.3 Cvent

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Virtual Event Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Cvent Virtual Event Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cvent News

11.4 Bevy

