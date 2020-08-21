venezuela.-cape-verde-removes-president-of-company-associated-with-contacts-with-maduro

The Cape Verdean government removed the president of Emprofac from office for “deviation” from functions , when the name of Gil Évora was divulged as one of the two nationals who met with Nicolás Maduro, on the arrest of Alex Saab.

In a statement sent to the Lusa agency, the Cape Verdean government states that, under the “unanimous decision” of the sole shareholder of the National Pharmaceutical Products Company (Emprofac) “the dismissal was carried out, with immediate effect” , from the chairman of the board of directors of the state-owned company, Fernando Gil Évora, “as a result of the violation of the duties inherent to the public manager and deviation from the purpose of the functions.”

In the statement there are no reasons for this departure , but that comes two days after the “El Nuevo Herald” newspaper reported that a former Cape Verdean government official and a Cape Verdean businessman arrived “secretly” in Caracas earlier in the week and held a meeting with President Nicolás Maduro , at the presidential palace, to address the diplomatic dispute over the the extradition requested by the United States of America (USA).

The newspaper, based in Miami (USA) and specialized in Latin American affairs, advanced, citing the airport terminal documentation, which the two elements were Carlos Jorge Oliveira Gomes dos Anjos and Fernando Gil Alves Évora.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Cape Verdean government stated that it has guaranteed the defense of businessman Alex Saab Móran , with an extradition request by the USA, considered Nicolás Maduro's forehead, denying having sent emissaries to Venezuela.

“The government of Cape Verde has not sent anyone, nor any mission, to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ”, reads. The Cape Verde archipelago is at the center of a dispute between the US and Venezuela since the arrest of the Colombian businessman.

Alex Saab, 48 years old, was detained in 12 in June by Interpol and the authorities Cape Verdeans, during a technical stopover at the Amílcar Cabral International Airport, on the island of Sal, based on an international arrest warrant issued by the USA, which considers him an iron man by Nicolás Maduro. However, the Venezuelan defense and government insist on the illegality of the arrest, for traveling with a diplomatic passport, as a “special envoy” for the Maduro executive.

Meanwhile, the Barlavento Court of Appeal, in São Vicente island, which was responsible for the extradition decision, approved this request on 31 in July, but Saab's defense appealed to the country's Supreme Court.

However, in the same statement, the government – which through the Ministry of Justice, after opinion of the Attorney General's Office, still in the administrative part of this process, endorsed Saab's extradition – denies the sending of Cape Verdean emissaries to Venezuela.

In the same communiqué of Thursday, the Cape Verdean government “warns that any action, contact or démarches outside the institutional framework and official representation are the sole responsibility of their authors and not bind the State of Cape Verde. ”

The government of Ulisses Correia e Silva, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Communities, in the same communiqué, underlined that“ the Republic of Cape Verde is a State of democratic law, where the courts are independent and the guarantees of defense apply to all individuals. ”

“ Reason why there is confidence in the judicial system, which will decide on Mr. Alex's extradition case Nain Saab Morán in progress ”, reads.

Saab's detention in Cape Verde was classified by the Venezuelan government as “arbitrary” and a “violation of international law and standards”, as well as “actions of aggression and siege against the Venezuelan people, undertaken by the Government of the United States of America. ”

Saab was wanted by US authorities several years ago , suspected of accumulating numerous contracts, of origin considered illegal, with the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro.

In 2019, federal prosecutors in Miami charged Alex Saab and his partner r suspected of money laundering operations , related to an alleged bribery scheme to develop low-income housing for the Venezuelan government, which was never built.

Former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón leads the international team that defends the Colombian businessman and has already accused the Cape Verdean government of “undermining” the defense of Alex Saab.

Garzón previously indicated that the defense strategy focuses, for now, on the appeal to the Supreme Court “against the decision arbitrary extradition ”, even though he intends to appeal“ to other international jurisdictions at the appropriate time. ”