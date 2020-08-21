pandemic-shows-need-for-intra-regional-exchanges-in-africa,-says-president-of-ghana

The President of Ghana, the country that hosted the headquarters of the free trade agreement secretariat on the continent, considered that the Covid pandemic – 19 demonstrates the need to increase trade between African countries.

“The destruction of global supply chains has reinforced the need for closer integration between us, so that we can increase our self-sufficiency, strengthen our economies and reduce dependence on external sources,” said Nana Akufo-Addo, during the ceremony that marked the inauguration of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) headquarters.

Ghana was selected as the headquarters of the treaty secretariat during the summit of heads of State in Niamey in July last year, and the President of Ghana argued that countries that have not yet ratified the agreement should do so before the next summit, scheduled for December.

Currently, 54 African states have signed the agreement, but only 28 have ratified it and are in a position to benefit from the benefits as of 1 January next year, after the postponement due to travel restrictions following the spread of the Covid pandemic – 19.

The AfCFTA will be the largest free trade area in the world and has been identified by analysts and countries as having the potential to transform the continent of 1.2 billion people and with a Gross Domestic Product of 3 billion people. dollars (2.5 billion euros).

At the ceremony, the first secretary general of the AfCFTA, Wamkele Mene, defended that “we must act now and act to dismantle the colonial economic model that we inherited ”And stressed that the agreement makes it possible to confront significant economic and commercial challenges, among which pointed out the fragmentation of the market, the smallness of national economies, the overdependence on exports of raw materials and lack of specialization, among others.

During the ceremony, the African Development Bank (AfDB) also announced institutional support of US $ 5 million (4.2 million euros) to the African Union for the establishment of the secretariat: “The Bank is very enthusiastic about associate with this initiates that promises to give us the Africa we want, ”said Solomon Quaynor, vice president for the private sector, infrastructure and industrialization.