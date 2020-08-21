Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Market 2020 Witnessing Enormous Growth by Top Key Players: Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., BYD Co Ltd.

The research study offers deep evaluation of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the Automotive Lithium Ion Battery market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period.

Major Players:

Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., BYD Co Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem and others

Summary

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are growing environmental concerns (owing to rising exhaust emissions), enactment of stringent emissions and fuel economy norms, and increasing government initiatives, in terms of subsidies and benefits for increasing the adoption rate of electric vehicles.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. However, incidents such as India lifting and reducing subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and US administration rolling back numerous rules related to environment and air pollution may hinder the growth of the market in the region. In India,?the government in 2017, lifted subsidies on mild-hybrid vehicles under the FAME scheme (State of Karnataka lost subsidy of INR 75 crores from central government). The cost of hybrid and electric vehicles and lack of charging infrastructure may also hinder the growth rate of the market in emerging economies as cost-sensitive customers are finding conventional IC engine vehicles affordable.

Research and Development in battery technology has increased the battery density and has also brought down the costs. Battery manufacturers are partnering with OEMs and this is in-turn vehicle sales as well.

Key Market Trends

Government Initiatives for EVs will Drive the Market

Lithium ion batteries are used in Electric vehicles majorly, so a growth in demand of EVs is directly proportional to the growth in sale of Li-ion batteries for automobiles. After introduction of various government initiatives for grant and subsidies towards purchase of EVs and awareness about how fossil fuels are harming our environment there was considerable growth in the sale of EVs during the period 2014-19. And this growth is expected to continue because of the increasing fuel prices of gasoline and diesel and the amount of pollutants these fossil fuels release into the environment.

Most of the Governments around the globe have either lifted taxes or have given a considerable amount of tax exemption on purchase of EVs. These initiatives by the govt have attracted a lot of buyers to purchase EVs and in turn the sales of Lithium ion batteries also increased.

The Automotive Lithium Ion Battery market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

