Automotive Steering Market 2020 Developments in Future, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges, Key Information on Major Key Players

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Automotive Steering Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Automotive Steering market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The automotive steering market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Major Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Corporation, NSK Ltd, Mando Corporation, and Showa Corporation

Summary

Power steering is standard and has been increasing in most of the passenger cars around the world. However, in the emerging markets, some entry-level vehicles have been sold without a power steering.

Power steering or rather power-assisted steering was introduced to assist the driver in reducing the manual effort. An advantage of power steering is its adjustable speed characteristic, where the steering has been assisted more at low speed and assisted lightly at high speed, in order to increase the control over the vehicle.

Electric systems are significantly fuel-efficient, due to the absence of belt-driven hydraulic or manual pumps, which can run continuously, whether assistance is required or not.

Among regions, Asia-Pacific to dominate the steering market. The APAC automotive steering market is primarily driven by growing vehicle production and sales, increasing demand for electric vehicles, and strengthening emission norms, which, in turn, have been increasing the demand for luxury vehicles.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Sensors

The sensor located in the steering column measures two primary driver inputs torque (steering effort) and steering wheel speed and position. Thus, there are three types of sensors used in such systems, namely torque sensor, steering wheel speed sensor, and position sensor.

These sensors deliver the signals as inputs to an ECU, which provides an appropriate output to the steering system for an action to take place.

Torque sensors are generally non-contact sensors. The sensor measures the steering force applied by the driver, and thus, enables sensitive control of the electric steering support.

It works based on a non-contact magnetic measuring principle. It contains a magnet unit, a flux-tube unit, and a sensor unit. The torque sensor itself has two independent coils of wire. One of the coils determines if a right-hand turn is being made, while the other determines if a left-hand turn is being made. The signal is then sent from the electric power steering (EPS) module to the appropriate coil, which then assists the vehicle in steering.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Automotive Steering market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

