Two-Wheeler Tire Market 2020-2025 Exhibit A Huge Growth By Profiling Major Companies: Continental AG, Michelin SCA, Pirelli Tires

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Two-Wheeler Tire Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Two-Wheeler Tire market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Europe Two-Wheeler Tire Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

Major Players:

Continental AG, Michelin SCA, Pirelli Tires, Apollo Tires and others.

These players are investing heavily in research and development and installing new units to meet the rising demand for two-wheeler tires in the European Region.

Summary

The market is primarily driven by the demand for two-wheelers in the region. Also, the rise in urbanization and lack of infrastructure for four-wheeler parking is expected to act in favor. This subsequently is expected to help the market for two-wheeler tires.

In 2019, the sales figures for 2-wheels were up by almost 8% in Europe. The motorcycle demand in 2020, was up by 11% in January, 7.1% in February but later-on fell 35% due to the Lockdown imposed in the region amid COVID-19.

Market players are investing heavily in the development of anti-skid, flat run tires, eco tires, and enhanced grip tires for improving safety and enhance the driving experience of the rider.

Key Market Trends

Two-Wheeler Sales in the Region is Enhancing the Demand for New Tires

The convenience of commuting on a two-wheeler rather than on a four-wheeler in the crowded urban places is one of the factors for increased demand for motorcycles and scooters in the region. With the increase in pollution levels and a decrease in air quality in Europe, electric scooters and motorcycles are seeing a spike in demand. Some European countries are taking steps to further facilitate the shift away from gas-powered scooters and towards electric two-wheelers. Even without government-sponsored grants and credits, other European countries still experienced big growth in electric two-wheeler sales. During the year 2019, sales growth accelerated, and the segment created a solid demand, achieving a record sale of nearly 62,000 units. Several big players in the two-wheeler industry are present in the region like, BMW, Piaggio which manufactures Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, and KTM – Europe’s largest manufacturer of big motorbikes. BMW sales grew with 7.3%, Piaggio by around 6% and KTM also witnessed growth in sales. A total of 1,079,524 motorcycles were registered in 2019 in the EU. Within this, registrations of electric mopeds increased substantially from 39,940 units in 2018 to 59,776 units in 2019 (+49.7%). Owing to these factors, the demand for tires is expected to witness positive growth.

The Two-Wheeler Tire market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

