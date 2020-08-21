Onboard Rail Catering Market Covid-19: Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth And Forecast By 2025

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Onboard Rail Catering Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Onboard Rail Catering market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The onboard rail catering market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Major Players:

Newrest, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), Deutsche Bahn, etc. and Others

In April 2019, Newrest Wagons-Lits in Austria reported a rise of 76% per passenger turnover, owing to the success to MyPOS sales tool through which all employees can make sales onboard.

Summary

The improvement in service quality such as food, on-time arrivals, availability, comfort, etc. is encouraging many passengers every year to take up the option of railway transport instead of road transport. The global rail passenger traffic increased from 2882.8 billion passenger-kilometers in 2017 to 2949.39 billion passenger-kilometers in 2018.

The rail catering services across the globe are also preparing seasonal menus to ensure the availability of fresh and hygienic food to passengers throughout the year. Deutsche Bahn started a campaign between April 2017 and 2018 where signature dishes of food bloggers were introduced on the onboard menu. Eurostar and Great Western Railways have also collaborated with chefs like Raymond Blanc and Mitch Tonks to design the onboard menu for passengers.

With the increasing penetration of internet and smartphones in emerging economies such as India, Thailand etc., people are now enjoying hassle free online food ordering during the rail commuting. Although in geographies such as Asia Pacific, the online food ordering is in an initial stage (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation receives 20,000 online food delivery requests everyday), it is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in future.

The Onboard Rail Catering market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

