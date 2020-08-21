Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market Size 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Top trends, scope, statistical analysis and forecast to 2025

The research study offers deep evaluation of Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Global Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.31% % during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Major Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Holding AG, Beckman Coulter, Hudson Robotics Inc, and Becton Dickinson & Co.

Vendors in the market, focusing on partnerships and collaborations to draw innovations and likey to form alliances to collaboratively conduct research projects that help enhance the products as their competitive advantage.

Summary

The benefits of laboratory automation in analytical chemistry include reduction of human errors in specimen handling, enhancements in overall process control, and faster turn-around-times (TAT) from specimen collection to test result reporting. ?The primary goal of diagnostic labs is to provide high quality and reliable information, fulfilling the industry’s needs.

Currently, technological advancements and increasing pressure to deliver results have led to the use of automated systems in laboratories. The adoption rate of automated systems is increasing due to its accuracy, advanced data management capacity, and reduced repetitiveness, and ultimately reducing the human intervention, thereby increasing throughput and accuracy.

Many core labs are looking to enhance testing efficiency and better manage resources by upgrading to total laboratory automation (TLA). Although total lab automation can be challenging to plan and implement, it is particularly suited to laboratories that conduct a broad spectrum of highly automated testing, coupled with sophisticated laboratory information systems. TLA avoids the duplication, delays, and waste that can occur with task targeted automation.

Laboratory automation contains computerized lab instruments and gadgets, which give advantages, such as expanded profitability, enhanced work process scope, reduced time cycle, and improved information quality. Lab automation is also vital to handle large volumes of sample tests at a rapid rate.

In the recent past, Tecan launched a range of advanced liquid handling solutions, along with the new Fluent Gx Automation Workstation, to meet the critical needs of clinical and regulated laboratories. In October 2019, Hamilton launched its compact Microlab Prep automated liquid handler designed for those transitioning away from manual pipetting, using 96- and 384-well microplates and other sample vessels.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes a breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Lab Automation in Analytical Chemistry market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

