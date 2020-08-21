Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Major Players:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oreal S.A, Kao Corporation, Avon Products, Inc., and others

Summary

The growing use of hair color by the aging population to cover their grey hair is the primary driver for the growth of the hair color market. An increasing number of the millennial population is adopting trendy fashion which includes coloring the hair in appealing colors.

Changing lifestyles, rising urbanization, and the growing youth population in emerging economies is driving the hair color market.

However, stringent cosmetics regulations are likely to have a negative impact on the manufacturing of hair colorants in the near future.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Permanent Colorants

Increased incidence of grey hair among the young working population due to stress and improper diet is primarily driving the market as the youngsters are very conscious. Permanent hair colorants offer long-lasting hair color, which is why the demand for the category has inflated. Social media penetration and advertisement have further fueled the beauty and personal care market including hair colorants in the region. Rapidly changing lifestyles, owing to urbanization in the emerging market, demands products such as hair colorant which provide stylish looks.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

