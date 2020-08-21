Africa Ruminant Feed Premix Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2025

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Africa Ruminant Feed Premix Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Africa Ruminant Feed Premix market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Africa ruminant feed premix market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Major Players:

BASF, Cargill Inc., Danisco Animal Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), and Nutreco, are some of the major players in the Africa ruminant feed premix market.

Summary

Africa is predicted to play an important role in the ruminant feed premix segment. The growth of this industry is dependent on two broad aspects: increasing demand for ruminant meats or dairy and the overall increase of the feed additives market. The mounting awareness of the safety of meat and milk products is another crucial factor in the use of such premixes. Given that the development of the premixes is mainly to address the specific nutritional needs and inherent genetic potential of animals, the stringent government regulations are pushing the industry to better accommodate feed premises in their manufacturing processes.

Key Market Trends

Growth in Compound Feed Industry

According to the AllTech feed 2019 survey, Africa has seen a 5% increase in the overall feed production, particularly morocco seeing a holistic increase in feed production across all the species. The overall growth in the region was constituted by the ruminant and poultry sector. The industry is driven by factors such as increasing meat consumption across the globe and growth in the processed meat industry due to an increase in the income of the middle-class population in developing countries. Demand for the high-quality compound feed from the livestock industry due to increased industrial production of meat and dairy products has elicited the growth in consumption of the compound feed and feed additives. The large scale producers and meat manufacturers use the additive premixes to ensure a steady supply of nutrients to the animals, enhance production and performance. Hence this trend is further anticipated to increase the demand for feed premix in the region.

The Africa Ruminant Feed Premix market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

