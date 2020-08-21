Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2025

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Asia Pacific feed prebiotics market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Growth in the industrial production of livestock and processed meat industry is driving the demand for feed prebiotics in the region.

Major Players:

Alltech, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Beneo GmbH, FrieslandCampina Domo, and Beghin Meiji (Tereos S.A.), among others.

Summary

Increasing consumer awareness and the occurrence of livestock diseases have led the way to feed prebiotics market growth. The consumers are giving importance to the extrinsic qualities and attributes of the meat that they consume, and the conditions under which the meat is produced. Certain pathogenic and parasitic contamination in meat products, such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli, along with outbreaks of various diseases among the livestock animals, such as Avian Influenza and African Swine Fever, have raised concerns about the quality and safety of meat. This has led to the use of feed additives, such as enzymes, prebiotics, and vitamins, which provide balanced nutrition to the animals and protect them against such harmful environmental factors. Thus, increased awareness and high demand for safe meat and milk products are prompting the livestock industry and meat manufacturers to use additives, like prebiotics.

Key Market Trends

Increased Meat and Seafood Consumption

The Asia-Pacific region is the leading compound feed producing and consuming region in the world, thereby inflicting a direct impact on the feed prebiotics market. Demographic change in the Asia-Pacific is primarily characterized by proliferating middle-income households and rising levels of income, which have led to changes in dietary preferences of the population, thereby, resulting in an increased per capita consumption of meat and seafood. With greater awareness among the population regarding the importance of protein-rich diets, an increase in the consumption of animal protein sources is expected.?? According to the Food and Agricultural Organization’s (FAO) data for the period of 2010-17, fish production in the region increased from 16.02 million tons in 2010 to 17.9 million tons in 2017. To date, the production, solely from aquaculture, has continued to increase at a steady rate of 5% since 2016. ?Therefore, livestock and aquaculture yields are expected to improve by way of adoption of better feed management practices and increased use of feed additives such as feed prebiotics in the region, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes a breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Asia-Pacific Feed Prebiotics market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

