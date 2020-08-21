Biopesticides Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Biopesticides Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Biopesticides market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Chinese biopesticides market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Major Players:

Beijing Bioseen Crop Sciences Co Ltd, Beijing Coway BioWorks Biotech Co. Ltd., Bayer Cropscience AG, Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co Ltd Koppert, and FMC Corporation.

Summary

The swelling cost of chemical inputs, their adverse effect on soil health and environment, and the increasing awareness regarding balanced plant nutrition are the major factors driving the market demand in the country. The country is adopting the use of microbial for seed treatments, to strengthen crop productivity at an early stage.? In response to consumer’s demands for healthy food products with minimal environmental impacts, growers are looking for more efficient ways to minimize the negative environmental impact. This is where the biopesticides come into play. Thus driving the growth of the biopesticide market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Organically Grown Products

Organic food products are of particular interest among the food products for a Chinese consumer with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of organic products and growing disposable income. According to the Organic Trade Association, in 2017, organic packaged food sales in China grew by 18.6% from 2016 and organic beverage sales grew by 17.1% during the same period. In 2018, the organic packaged food consumption was USD 3,265.7 million which increased to USD 3,775.4 million in 2019 and the organic beverage consumption increased from USD 49.4 million to USD 56.2 million during the same period. Rising disposable income levels and a growing consumer focus on product quality and food safety are also encouraging consumers to trade up to organic products, particularly in the wake of a number of recent food safety scandals. This, in turn, will boost the biopesticides market during the forecast period, as biopesticides are extensively used for organic crops.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes a breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Biopesticides market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

