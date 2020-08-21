Compound Feed Market– Global Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2020-2025 | Cargill Inc, C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Compound Feed Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Compound Feed market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The China compound feed market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152161/china-compound-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=10&Source=GA

Major Players:

Cargill Inc, C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland, Nutreco NV, Alltech Inc., New Hope Group, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, and others.

Summary

Rising meat consumption coupled with the growing demand for milk and dairy products is driving the Chinese animal feed market. Rising meat consumption and a shift in industrial livestock production have led to the commercial production of animal feed to meet the demand eventually leading to higher export from the country. According to the ITC Trade in 2018 the export of animal feed amounted to 1.19 million metric tons which increased to 1.28 million metric tons in 2019. Growing livestock production to meet the demand is, in turn, driving the market for compound feed.

Key Market Trends

Growing Inclination Towards Meat and Animal Protein

Growing demand for processed meat and protein diet due to a rise in household income levels would continue to drive the demand for animal feed from various livestock and poultry farms. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2019 per capita pork meat consumption decreased to 29.3 Kg which was 31.2 in 2016. On the other hand, the per capita poultry meat consumption is rising annually. In 2016 poultry meat consumption was 11.6Kg which increased to 12.1Kg in 2019. There was significant migration from rural economies to urban centers, and central government agribusiness reforms were encouraging larger farms to replace traditional farming. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in 2016 the poultry bird population was 6339.2 million which increased to 6384.5 million in 2018. The shift in livestock production and rising meat consumption will create demand for compound feed for animals during the forecast period.

Available discount (Up-to 20%)@:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152161/china-compound-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=10&Source=GA

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes a breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Compound Feed market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Get more information about the report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152161/china-compound-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=10&Source=GA

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides and Chinese and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

For any query contact our industry experts at:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]