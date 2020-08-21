Denmark Oil and Gas Market 2020 With Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis, and Forecast Research | Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Equinor ASA

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Denmark Oil and Gas Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Denmark Oil and Gas market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Denmark oil and gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 0.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Major Players:

Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Equinor ASA, Norwegian Energy Company ASA, Energinet DK, and Gaslager A/S and Others

Summary

Factors such as increasing energy demand and ongoing offshore exploration and production projects are expected to drive the market significantly during the forecast period. On the other hand, as most of the fields are in the maturing phase, the production of oil and gas is expected to decline in the coming years. Moreover, the global Coronavirus pandemic resulted in a reduction in oil demand, which is also expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

The upstream sector is expected to dominate the oil and gas market in Denmark. With ongoing and upcoming offshore projects, significant growth is estimated in the forecast period.

With the redevelopment of the Tyra field in the Danish North Sea started in 2018 and completion expected to be done by 2022, production is expected to continue beyond the forecast period. Tyra field is expected to create vast opportunities for oil and gas players in the future.

On 22 February 2018, the Danish government announced that no new oil and gas licenses would be awarded for onshore areas of Denmark and in the inner Danish waters. With this, only offshore oil and gas region is expected to drive the market in the future.

The Denmark Oil and Gas market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

