Argentina Feed Additives Market Report 2020, Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Argentina Feed Additives Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Argentina Feed Additives market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The feed additives market in Argentina is projected to register a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period.

Major Players:

Alltech Inc., ADM Co, Adisseo, Cargill Inc., BASF, DSM are some key players in the country. In 2017, Phibro Animal Health Corporation acquired Argentina based Biotay S.A. a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of animal health and nutritional products. The acquisition will strengthen Phibro’s business.

Summary

Growing meat consumption in the country resulted in the mass production of livestock to cater to the demand is driving the market for the feed additives. The rising livestock production and demand for meat from other countries has paved the way for export opportunity. Feed additives are one of the ways by which meat and milk production can be increased to meet the rising demand for quality meat.

Key Market Trends

Expansion in Animal Production

Increasing meat-based product consumption resulted in a surge in livestock production. According to the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Meat and Derivatives of the Argentina Republic (CICCRA), in 2017, Argentina recorded one of the largest per capita beef consumption levels in the world, at 55.9 kg per head, and the poultry consumption was 39.9 kg per capita. According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in 2016, the poultry bird population was 116.8 million which increased to 119.3 million in 2018. Also, in 2016, the cattle and buffaloes population was 52.6 million heads which increased to 53.9 million heads in 2018. The poultry industry accounts for the maximum share in the Argentinian feed additives market, and it also utilizes most of the feed. Poultry market is growing by 10% each year and is focused on exporting as the cost of chicken meat produced in Argentina is one of the cheapest in the world. To meet the demand, meat and milk producers tend to increase their supply by boosting productivity. Feed additives are one of the ways by which meat and milk production can be increased.

The Argentina Feed Additives market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

