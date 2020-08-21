Energy as a Service Market 2020 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players -Schneider Electric SE, Engie SA, Honeywell International Inc

The research study offers a deep evaluation of Energy as a Service Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Energy as a Service market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The energy as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Major Players:

Schneider Electric SE, Engie SA, Honeywell International Inc, Veolia Environnement SA, Electricite de France (EDF) SA, Johnson Controls International PLC, Bernhard, Enel SpA, and Spark Community Investment Co.

Summary

Factors such as tax benefits for energy-efficient projects and rising energy consumption in both the commercial and industrial sectors are driving the market. However, the subscription program for the service typically imposes a higher overall cost than the owner pays for the self-installation system, which is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

With a significant number of commercial spaces available and high consumption of electricity during 2019, it is expected that the commercial segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Energy as a service concept is still at its nascent stage, especially in developing nations, but in developed nations; the service is on-demand. Various industries, such as metal or fabrication companies, have opted for the service so that it can reduce its operating expenses for energy consumption. Developing nations with high consumption of energy is likely to have ample opportunity for such a market. Countries like India, which have a huge population and have a large number of industries, consuming nearly 42% of the total electricity consumption in 2018, can be an opportunity for such service, where conservation of electricity is on a top priority of the DISCOM companies/government due to its emphasis on reduction of operating expenses.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with the majority of the demand coming from the United States.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The Energy as a Service market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

