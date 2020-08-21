Electric Traction Motor Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast to 2025

The research study offers a deep evaluation of the Electric Traction Motor Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides a regional analysis of the Electric Traction Motor market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The electric traction motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Major Players:

ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, CRRC Corporation Limited, Alstom SA, Traktionssysteme Austria (TSA) GmbH, Skoda Transportation AS, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Summary

Factors such as increasing demand for high-performance electric traction motors, favorable government policies and subsidies for electric vehicles, and an increase in railway electrification projects are likely to drive the drive. However, price volatility of raw materials such as copper and aluminum, and safety and reliability concerns are significant factors that are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

With supportive government initiatives and incentives, electric vehicles are expected to have significant demand for traction motors during the forecast period.

On account of growing concerns regarding air pollution, governments across various nations have set targets to implement or to transform existing transportation modes from fossil fuel to electricity. Developing countries like India are planning to electrify 30% of its passenger vehicles by 2030, which is likely to provide ample opportunity for the electric traction motor companies in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with the majority of the demand coming from China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The Electric Traction Motor market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

