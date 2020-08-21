Feed Binders Market 2020 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players -Avebe U.A., Beneo Gmbh, Borregaard

The research study offers deep evaluation of the Feed Binders Market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the Feed Binders market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world.

The Europe Feed Binders Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Major Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avebe U.A., Beneo Gmbh, Borregaard, Cp Kelco, Danisco A/S, Fmc Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, The Roquette Group, Uniscope Inc. and Others

Summary

Growth in the industrial production of livestock and processed meat industry are driving the demand for feed additives in Europe. Expansion in animal-derived products market, especially fish and fish products and increasing preferences for animal protein have further amplified the market growth. Adverse environmental conditions and lack of technology are expected to deter the growth of the market. Europe is the third-largest market for feed binders globally, which is expected to witness steady growth over the years. Among European nations, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom form the majority of demand while market growth would be higher in countries like Spain and Italy.

Key Market Trends

Intensifying Fish Farming is Driving the Market

Aquaculture is the most significant segment for feed binders demand in the region, as aquaculture feeds require an adequate level of processing to guarantee good stability in water, long enough for animals to consume it. The aquaculture sector in the region is diverse with the growth of outpacing the growth of other agricultural commodities. In 2017, aquaculture production in the EU was 1.4 million tons. Most of the aquaculture production in the region is concentrated in Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Greece. Binder in the aquatic feed pellet is different form livestock feed pellet, the binder in livestock is mainly used to improve the molding rate of pellets, reduce pellet dust and protect the environment, so the livestock feed pellet binder is not of utmost necessity. However, the binder used in aquatic feed pellets is essential for extended scatter time and prevention of nutrients from getting dissolved in the water too quickly. thus, the growth of fish farming and the introduction of new species have led to increased dependency on commercially manufactured compound feed, in turn aiding the growth of feed binders market in the region.

The Feed Binders market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

