World must recover economies in a more sustainable way, says António Guterres

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, says that the world cannot simply return to practices prior to the Covid pandemic – 19 and that should take advantage of the crisis to recover economies in a “more sustainable” way. And it calls in particular on the countries that emit the most greenhouse gases to invest “in a better and more sustainable future”.

António Guterres' message comes in the latest report of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, in the original acronym, also known as the United Nations Convention on Climate Change), this Friday released. The UNFCCC is the UN entity that supports the global response to climate change.

Starting by saying that last year there were some increases in ambition in the fight against climate change , António Guterres adds then in the message that these steps were overwhelmed by two overarching realities: the continued intensification of the pattern of destruction and losses associated with climate change, and the lack of decisions to enhance the Paris Agreement, on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Recalling what science has said, that an increase of more than 1.5 degrees celsius in the average temperature will lead the planet to “a catastrophic disaster and extreme weather events”, António Guterres also recalls the latest report from the United Nations Environment Program, in which it is warned that unless global greenhouse gas emissions decrease by 7, 65% P or year, between 2020 and 2030, the world will not be “on track” to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The secretary Secretary-General also recalled the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which causes Covid disease – 19, to say that the climate emergency continues and that if governments are, well, focused on saving lives and mitigating the economic and social impacts of Covid – 19, should in recovery to move towards a “more sustainable and inclusive path” , which tackles climate change, protects the environment, reverses the loss of biodiversity and ensures the long-term health and safety of humanity.

António Guterres says that climate-related actions can help recovery, how to invest in green jobs or end fossil fuel subsidies, how to avoid support to polluting industries and taking the climate into account in financial and political decisions. There are countries and companies that are already doing so, he says, adding that there is also an urgent need to increase ambition in the fight against climate change and the goal of neutral gas emissions in 2050.

The top official of the UN says that, in addition to investments in a new economy, it is also necessary to help developing and most vulnerable countries .

Patrícia Espinosa, executive secretary of UNFCCC also says in the document, which summarizes the organization's main actions at 2019, that the climate change agenda should be part of post-pandemic recovery plans, transforming “recovery into an opportunity to promote a greener, safer and healthier future for all”

“Despite the progress, the gap between climate reality and climate action has never been greater; the gap between global climate negotiations and the demands of society, in particular the youth, has never been deeper “, he also wrote in the introduction to the report, in which he also warns:” Climate change is threatening the survival of humanity ”