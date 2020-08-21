navalny.-russian-doctors-authorize-transfer-to-germany

Doctors at the hospital in Omsk, Siberia, authorized the transfer of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny to Germany for treatment, at the request of the family , stating that their status is now “stable” .

“The patient's condition is stable and, taking into account the family's request to authorize his transfer, we decided that at this moment we are not opposed to his transfer to the hospital center indicated by the family,” said the director-director. Deputy of the Omsk hospital, Anatoli Kalinichenko, to the local press.

Alexei Navalny, 44 years, has been hospitalized since Thursday in Omsk, in an intensive care unit , in a coma and connected to a fan, after have felt bad during a flight, which your team suspects was caused by poisoning.

Navalny. Doctors say they found no trace of poison

One German non-governmental organization (NGO), “Cinema for Peace”, sent an ambulance plane, with a team of doctors specializing in the treatment of patients in a coma, which landed this Friday morning in Omsk. The NGO intends to transfer Navalny to the Charité university hospital in Berlin, which is approved by the opponent's family and collaborators.

However, this Friday morning, Omsk hospital doctors refused Navalny's transfer , arguing that its condition is “severe and unstable” and that transport can cause “hemodynamic changes”, especially in the take-off and landing of the airplane.

Throughout the day, the Omsk hospital authorized German doctors to examine the opponent, which it initially denied. According to the NGO and Navalny's spokeswoman, German doctors considered that Navalny can be transported safely to Germany.

“The medical team [no local] told us that he can and that he would like to transport Navalny to Berlin, which is also the family's will,” announced the NGO in a statement.

The same information was advanced by the Russian opposition spokesman, Kira Yarmish, who wrote on the social network Twitter that “the German doctors, specialists in intensive care, after examining Alexei Navalny, concluded that he is in a condition to be transported

The equipment on board the ambulance plane, the spokeswoman added, “allows you to transport it safely and immediately to Berlin, to the Charité university hospital, according to with the wish of Iulia Navalnaia ”, Navalny's wife.

Before the visit of German doctors, the Kremlin ensured that the refusal to transfer is a “purely medical” decision and that Russian doctors are doing “everything possible to determine the cause of the problem and to treat it”

The opponent's wife this Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to authorize the transfer of her husband to Germany, and Navalny's team appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to get authorization for your transportation to Berlin.