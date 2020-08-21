migrations.-five-more-deaths-on-the-canary-islands-route-to-20-total-victims-in-one-week

Five more migrants died while trying to reach the Canaries, a Spanish archipelago located off the northwest African coast, rising to 20 the number of deaths recorded in one week on this dangerous migratory route, the Spanish authorities announced this Friday.

As indicated by the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service, the country's rescue and patrol teams located a t Total of 141 migrants in areas of the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean in the last 48 hours .

During this period, one of the rescue operations carried out included a wooden vessel located about 110 miles south of the Canary Islands, with 12 survivors and four bodies on board.

Two of the survivors were removed from the helicopter vessel and one of them later died in the hospital, according to the Canarian regional executive.

This week, the bodies of others 15 migrants had already been found by the Spanish authorities next to this archipelago. Some were on board the vessel that was destined for the Canaries, others were found floating in the water.

The Spanish authorities believe that this vessel in question could be a vessel that was reported missing after have sailed from Mauritania in the past day 15 August with about 40 people on board.

The West African route towards the Canary Islands is known to be extremely dangerous, but in recent times it has attracted more and more more migrants wishing to reach European territory. The pressure exerted by the countries covered by the Mediterranean migratory routes, namely with the blocking of vessels, has also contributed to the increase in the flow on this route.

The Spanish Ministry of Interior reported on Wednesday that the Canaries had received, during the current month, 312 migrants and to enter 115 and 117 people had been reported dead or missing when trying to reach these islands.

During this year, 3. 448 migrants in 144 boats reached this archipelago, above the 556 totaled in the same period of the previous year, the ministry also indicated on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Canarian regional authorities demanded that the government Spanish central office provide more means for the reception of irregular migrants arriving in the territory.

The Spanish Maritime Rescue Service also announced this Friday the rescue of 12 migrants of Maghreb origin, reporting that the group was trying to reach the Spanish coasts through the waters of the Strait of Gibraltar, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Ocean

Rescued migrants, 10 men and two women, apparently in good health and were transported to the port of the city of Algeciras, in the province of Cádiz (southern Spain).