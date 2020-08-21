snpvac-claims-that-ryanair's-social-security-issues-remain-unresolved

The member of the National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Personnel (SNPVAC) Diogo Dias said this Friday that although a Ryanair director said that he regularized the Social Security discounts, problems remain to be solved.

Referring to statements by Ryanair's human resources director, Darrell Hughes, to Lusa, who assured that the company's discount problems for Portuguese Social Security were resolved after the transition from the Irish system, the unionist said that there were already problems with discounts before this process that remain unresolved.

“This transition from Irish social security workers to Portuguese social security happened this year, from March to April, and the The problem of Social Security discounts goes well before that, ”said the SNPVAC official to Lusa, citing“ years ”of past irregularities.

Ryanair's human resources director, Darrell Hughes, told Lusa that “there was a mistake by Ryanair in May”, of an administrative nature, which “is now being corrected and fixed with all the amounts paid.”

Diogo Dias said this Friday to Lusa that “the company had already been warned, whether by the workers workers, either by the union itself, to regularize the contributory situation of workers, something they never did or showed any intention of doing. ”

“ Workers have gone to Social Security to expose and try to resolve by their means, but it always depends on the company, because the company is not providing the concrete data ”, he added.

Lusa contacted Ryanair again this Friday, who stated that “the allegations are unfounded”, having no further comments to make in addition to the information provided in the interview by Darrell Hughes.

Diogo Dias also urged policy makers “to compel the company to comply with the law, and to comply with Portuguese law”, revealing that the union had a meeting on Thursday with the Assistant Secretary of State, of Labor and Professional Training, Miguel Cabrita.

The union leader stated that “there was a commitment to take serious measures to defend the crew, and for the company to be obliged to comply with the law ”, Adding that the union is awaiting“ a meeting with Social Security, ACT and the Secretary of State himself, so that once and for all it is possible to understand what is happening ”.

“We already know, but it seems that the political force needs to understand that this is true. It seems that it is not so, but the truth is this, this is really happening, and shamelessly, in front of everyone “, he stressed.

Recalling that ACT” has already opened lawsuits ”in relation to the company's practice, the union leader said that Ryanair formerly tried to“ disguise or cover it up, and at this moment even the media itself already say that they are really punishing workers who did not accept wage cuts ”.

The SNPVAC leader referred to the words of Darrell Hughes about the changes in the scales of workers who did not sign the cuts, referring to the Ryanair director that it was “appropriate behavior” and according to the employment contracts by the company, when asked about the topic by Lusa.

ACT has carried out, in the last two years, more than 40 inspecting actions to Ryanair and companies that work with the airline, detecting seven types of infractions, the entity told Lusa.

The entity opened lawsuits related to “practice of coercion and replacement of striking workers “,” unlawful assignment of workers between Ryanair and Crewlink Ireland “, to” work performed by Ryanair by temporary workers beyond the legally established limits “, to” non-compliance with the minimum vacation period legally provided for “, The” non-payment of holiday and Christmas allowances “,” discounts on the amount of remuneration in violation of the law, non-payment of punctual remuneration “and” lack of contractual working hours “, as well as” lack of occupational accident insurance. ”

Diogo Dias also considered that the payment of the basic minimum wage is a matter of“ respect for a country ”, referring to the recently offered by Ryanair, and said that the “difference of around 50 euros [47 euros, de 588 para 635] nor is it a value, for a company of this size, that can be discussed. ”