eu-and-us-reach-agreement-for-first-export-tariff-reduction-in-20-years

The European Union (EU) and the United States decided this Friday to lower the customs tariffs applied exports of certain products , the first tariff agreement reached in 20 years, which abolishes million dollar fees.

In a joint statement on this tariff agreement, European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announce “a package of tariff reductions that will increase market access by hundreds of million dollars in US and EU exports. ”

These tariff reductions are the first tariff reductions negotiated between the US and the EU in more than two decades ”, highlight Brussels and Washington in the document.

In practice, this will take the United States to reduce by 50% your customs fees on certain products exported by the EU, with an annual commercial value of 160 millions of dollars, including prepared meals, glass crystals, surface preparations, propellant powders, lighters and lighter parts .

For its part, the EU will eliminate customs duties on imports of live American lobster products and frozen , which generated more than 111 million dollars in 2017.

EU tariffs will be eliminated for an initial period of five years , and the European Commission will then carry out the necessary procedures to make these tariff changes permanent.

In both cases, the tariff reductions are made under the status of the Most Favored Nation of the World Trade Organization and immediately enter into force, with retroactive effect from August 2020.

Quoted in the joint statement, Phil Hogan and Robert Lighthizer speak of a “mutually beneficial agreement” which “will bring positive results to the economies of the United States and the European Union”, mirroring the “improvement of EU and US relations”.

“We intend that this package of tariff reductions will mark only the beginning of a process that will lead to additional agreements that will create a more free, fair and reciprocal transatlantic trade ”, stress those responsible for European and North American trade.