brazil-returns-to-create-jobs-with-contract-in-july-after-four-months-in-negative

Brazil created 131. 010 formal jobs (with contract) in July, interrupting a sequence of four consecutive months in negative due to the isolation measures to halt the Covid pandemic – 19, the government reported this Friday.

The July result is as a result of the difference between contracts, which reached 1. 650, and the redundancies, which totaled 912. 640 , according to data released by the Ministry of Economy and reflecting a timid economic recovery in the country, the second most affected worldwide by Covid – 19 (112. 304 dead and 3. 501. 975 infected).

The formal Brazilian labor market thus broke through a t negative trajectory that has lasted since March , when governors and mayors started adopting forty in their territories to halt the spread of the virus. The executive attributed the good results of July to the program he promoted during the health crisis to prevent layoffs and which helped employers to complete payments to their workers.

The Minister of Economy, the liberal Paulo Guedes pointed out, in a virtual conference, that the data show a slow but sure return of economic activity in the country. “There are signs of strengthening the Brazilian economy,” said the government official.

However, the aldo is still negative in the first seven months of the year , period in which 8 were recorded. 914. 379 redundancies and 7. 821. 801 hiring, which means that around 1.1 million jobs have disappeared.

The total number of employees with an employment contract in Brazil reached 37. 717. 045 in July, which represents an increase of 0, 35% over the previous month.

The Ministry of Economy detected growth of formal jobs in four of the five economic activities that were analyzed, with emphasis on the manufacturing industry (+ 53. 068) and construction (+ 41. 986). However, the services sector, which accounts for practically three quarters of the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), showed a decrease of 15. 948 formal jobs.

Although the most recent macroeconomic indicators indicate a slight improvement, the Brazil is heading for one of the worst recessions in decades .

According to analysts consulted by the Central Bank, the Brazilian economy will end 2020 with a drop of 5, 52%, although international organizations, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, are more pessimistic and place this retraction between 8 and 9%.

In turn, the Brazilian government of Jair Bolsonaro, which during the health crisis focused its attention on the economic effects of the pandemic, predicts a GDP contraction of around 5% . The effects of the pandemic also triggered the unemployment rate, which is above 13%, equivalent to 12, 8 million people looking for work in a country where around 40% of workers are in the informal sector.