he-isolated-himself-in-scotland,-jumped-over-fences-and-pitched-a-tent-(on-foreign-land):-boris'-holiday-week

In contrast to the luxury of the holidays he spent in the Caribbean at the beginning of the year, the British Prime Minister opted for a discreet refuge on the coast of Scotland, with the promise of tranquility – at least until this Thursday, when the Daily Mail newspaper, after appearing in the vicinity of the discreet Applecross property, captured the routine inside the Prime Minister's doors during this summer break, in the midst of a crisis of test results. But the isolated setting overlooking the sea is far from being the main attraction for the lenses, since it would be difficult to overlook a peculiar detail: a few meters further from the house where Boris has been installed with the bride, Carrie, the baby son, Wilfred, and the dog Dilyn, appears a white tent.

It was not long before the Prime Minister's compatriots wondered about their purpose. Boris Johnson left for Scotland last weekend and will be back at work next Monday, keeping, according to his office, up to date with current affairs. Unlike some of his predecessors, he preferred that his holidays be kept at a distance from the press. With Downing Street keeping the game close on the prime minister's holiday plans, speculation remained. Was this an even more relaxing place for Johnson to be able to read the necessary documents away from his son's crying? Was camping on the list of preferences from the start? Would it present itself as a reserved space to welcome visitors without the invasive glances of reporters? It probably became just an even more romantic and modest retreat than the address itself.

What is certain is that the controversies are far from beginning and ending in the Education portfolio. How did the Prime Minister feign the pressure? Setting up a tent, ironic The Guardian. Well, here we enter a second controversy. After the news that revealed Boris's whereabouts, there were developments at the local level: an enraged farmer accused Johnson of having gone over the fence and improperly set up that two-and-a-half-foot tent on his property. Believing Kenny Cameron, the plaintiff in question and owner of that area of ​​the land, the Prime Minister went even further: he even lit a fire, the remains of which were still photographed by Mail.

At the same Daily Mail, Cameron said he found chairs next to the fence that the couple may have used to jump to the other side, instead of using the gate. “It's polite to ask for permission,” said the man, who rushed into the area when a friend informed him of the news in the newspaper. “Mr. Johnson should lead the country and he is not setting a great example,” he added to the tabloid, who managed to photograph the process of dismantling the tent in charge of the entourage of Boris, who in the meantime had already said goodbye to this destination, with a price weekly 1500 pounds (just over 1664 euros), taking the rest for granted after being located by the press.

Remote community, with just over 400 inhabitants, law enforcement authorities they apologized to the farmer, claiming that the prime minister and his assistants would not have known that the area did not belong to that of the rented house.