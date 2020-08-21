Business
Rice fields in Guinea-Bissau are at risk of flooding due to rain
Government measures include the purchase and availability to farmers of 300 PVC tubes so that they can drain the crop fields. Rice is the country's main food product.
The heavy rain that is falling in Guinea-Bissau may affect about 25 rice fields , the country's main food product, the general director of Agriculture, Malam Injai, told Lusa this Friday.
A survey by the director-general led by Injai pointed out that, if measures are not adopted, at least 25 Saltwater “bolanhas” (rice paddies), all over Guinea-Bissau, could suffer flooding. As explained by the director-general of Agriculture, the measures go through the government to buy and make available to farmers 300 PVC pipes so that they can drain the crop fields , many of which already have water reaching the limit of what is necessary.
Malam Injai said that It is urgent to start the work of “rational management” of water in the “bolanhas” through a targeted discharge, otherwise, he warned, many rice fields will not produce. In the past two months, Guinea-Bissau has been hit by heavy rain that has flooded fields of cultivation, villages and even various areas of Bissau, the country's capital.
Covid's pandemic situation – 19, which prompted the authorities to declare a state of health emergency, caused the delay in opening the agricultural year, admitted the Director-General for Agriculture. Despite the delay in the opening of the agricultural year, Malam Injai pointed out that the government “provided important support” to peasants , namely agricultural seeds, production inputs and pesticides.
The seeds were offered to Guinea-Bissau by Senegal, in an amount of approximately two million dollars (about 1.7 million euros), according to the Minister of Agriculture, Abel Gomes.