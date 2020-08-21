rice-fields-in-guinea-bissau-are-at-risk-of-flooding-due-to-rain

The heavy rain that is falling in Guinea-Bissau may affect about 25 rice fields , the country's main food product, the general director of Agriculture, Malam Injai, told Lusa this Friday.

A survey by the director-general led by Injai pointed out that, if measures are not adopted, at least 25 Saltwater “bolanhas” (rice paddies), all over Guinea-Bissau, could suffer flooding. As explained by the director-general of Agriculture, the measures go through the government to buy and make available to farmers 300 PVC pipes so that they can drain the crop fields , many of which already have water reaching the limit of what is necessary.

Malam Injai said that It is urgent to start the work of “rational management” of water in the “bolanhas” through a targeted discharge, otherwise, he warned, many rice fields will not produce. In the past two months, Guinea-Bissau has been hit by heavy rain that has flooded fields of cultivation, villages and even various areas of Bissau, the country's capital.