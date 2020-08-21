former-guinea-bissau-treasury-secretary-of-state-released-by-police

Former Guinea-Bissau Secretary of State for Treasury Suleimane Seidi, arrested on Wednesday by the police, was released this Friday, a family source and his lawyer, Suleimane Cassamá, were told. )

Suleimane Seidi, arrested on Wednesday outside his home in Bissau, the country's capital, was released without further procedure, the lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, the former ruler was allegedly arrested in the context of a lawsuit relating to a vehicle that he handed over to the then Minister of Justice Iaia Djaló, when both were in the government of Prime Minister Aristides Gomes, in 2018.

Suleimane Cassamá said that, “as it appears”, the arrest was due to the fact that Iaia Djaló was out of the country and did not deliver the vehicle in question to the current government in office, a situation she considers be unjustifiable to stop Suleimane Seidi. According to Seidi's relatives, the police understood that he was responsible for the situation and that until the vehicle was delivered he could not leave the premises of the 2nd Police Station in Bissau.

With the intervention of the Guinean League for Human Rights, the United Nations local office and lawyers, Suleimane Seidi spoke with Iaia Djaló, who is in Lisbon, and he sent a brother to deliver the vehicle that was at his residence in Bissau, explained lawyer Suleimane Cassamá.

“After the delivery of the vehicle, Dr. Suleimane Seidi was released. The case died right there, ”observed the lawyer.