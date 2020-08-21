us-attorney-general-says-he-will-vehemently-oppose-any-pardon-to-snowden

The attorney general of the United States said this Friday that he will “vehemently oppose” any attempt to pardon Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency official, after the American President suggested that he considered it.

Attorney General William Barr's statements in an interview with the Associated Press were made days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would look at the situation and “see” if he would forgive Snowden, accused under the Espionage Act on 2013 of revealing highly confidential details of programs

Trump is considering forgiving Edward Snowden for violations of the Espionage Law

“There seems to be a divided opinion from many people who think he should being treated in some different way and others who think he did very bad things, ”underlined Trump about Snowden on Saturday. “I’m going to start looking at this,” the US President stressed at the time.

The Justice Department’s criminal complaint against Snowden was made just days after his name first appeared as the author of the information leak to the media that the National Security Agency, in classified surveillance programs, collected telephone and Internet records to identify potential terrorist conspiracies.

“He was a traitor and the information he provided to our adversaries has greatly undermined the safety of the American people, ”said Barr. “He was selling them like a trader. We cannot tolerate this, ”he added.

Snowden remains in exile in Russia to avoid a conviction, with federal charges against him pending.

It was unclear to what extent Donald Trump was serious, given that some years ago had denounced Snowden as a spy worthy of execution, but the President's distrust of secret services has been constant throughout his term, notably due to the conclusion that Russia intervened in the presidential elections of 2016 to your benefit. At times, he deplored the wide-ranging powers of surveillance that the secret services have at their disposal.

Any effort to forgive Snowden would infuriate top secret service officials, who say that their revelations have caused significant damage and will have repercussions in the years to come.