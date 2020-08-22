Biotechnology Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast Report 2025

Biotechnology Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for biotechnology was valued at USD 218,012.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 471,336.4 Mn by 2025.

The global biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of technology and application and geography. On the basis of technology, the biotechnology market is segmented into DNA sequencing, fermentation, cell based assay, nanobiotechnology, chromatography, PCR technology, tissue engineering and regeneration and others.

On the basis of application, the biotechnology market is segmented into industrial/bio processing, bioinformatics, food & agriculture, health, natural resource & environment and others.

The List of Companies

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. PerkinElmer, Inc.

4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6. Danaher

7. QIAGEN

8. BD

9. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10. Illumina, Inc.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Biosimilars Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Biotechnology Market globally. This report on ‘Biotechnology Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Biotechnology Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

