covid-19.-portugal-from-this-saturday-on-the-list-of-“travel-corridors”-in-the-united-kingdom

Portugal is part of the list of countries with “travel corridors” for the United Kingdom since 4:00 am on Saturday, whose passengers are exempt from fulfilling a two-week quarantine due to the Covid pandemic – 19.

The measure was taken Thursday by the British authorities, who justified it with the figures presented by Portugal in the control of the pandemic in its territory. According to the British Transport Minister, Grant Shapps, “the data also shows that we can now add Portugal to the countries INCLUDED in the travel corridors.”

Portugal thus joins a small group of countries that have been added to the list of “travel corridors” with the United Kingdom since mid-July, which include Estonia, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the archipelago of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Brunei and Malaysia.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps explained last week that countries with more than 20 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in a moving average over seven days are considered risky, but below this amount they are considered safe. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Portugal has been registering a decrease in the number of infections, having registered 27, 8 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks.

The United Kingdom introduced the need for self-isolation by 14 days to all people arriving from abroad to the UK on 8 June to avoid importing infections, but a month later exempted about 70 countries and territories, considered low risk. The quarantine exemption is accompanied by the change in the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs against non-essential travel to those destinations, important for the purpose of travel insurance.

Portugal, as well as Sweden and the United States United States of America, it has always been outside the British list of safe destinations, a decision that the Portuguese government questioned because it considered it not to be “based on facts and figures that are public.”

The United Kingdom is the main tourist emitter market for Portugal, having represented about 20 % of the total in 2019.