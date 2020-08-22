plane-that-transported-allegedly-poisoned-russian-opposition-leader-landed-in-berlin

The plane that carried the opponent of the Russian President, Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after suspected poisoning, landed early this Saturday morning in Berlin to be treated in a hospital in the German capital, the Associated Press confirmed. spokesman for Navalny and a representative of the German NGO that organized the flight.

“Navalny is in Berlin,” said Jaka Bizilj of the German organization “Cinema for Peace”. “Alexei Navalny's state is stable,” said Jaka Bizilj shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin's opponent landed in Berlin.

Who is Alexei Navalny, the opponent that Putin wants out of the way

The Russian politician and anti-corruption activist, interned since Thursday in Omsk, Siberia, had been transported by ambulance to the local airport, to be transferred to the Germany. AFP journalists at the scene witnessed an ambulance leaving the hospital and arriving shortly afterwards at the airport in the Siberian city, escorted by a police entourage, who then entered the airstrip.

Siberia, Navalny was hospitalized in an intensive care unit, in a coma and connected to a ventilator, after feeling bad during a flight, suspecting his team that he may have been a victim of poisoning. Doctors at the Omsk hospital on Friday authorized his transfer to Germany to receive treatment at the request of the family, stating that his condition was “stable” after initially opposing him.

Navalny. Doctors say they found no trace of poison

The opponent's wife asked at Friday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to authorize the transfer of her husband to Germany, and Navalny's team appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to try to obtain authorization for their transport to Berlin.

The German NGO “Cinema for Peace” sent an ambulance plane, with a team of doctors specializing in the treatment of patients in a coma, which landed on Friday in Omsk. The NGO's objective is to transfer Navalny to the Charité university hospital in Berlin, which is approved by the opponent's family and collaborators.