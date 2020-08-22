bruno-bimbi:-“in-order-to-get-out-of-the-'closet',-we-have-to-realize-that-we-are-not-more-or-less-normal-than-the-others”

What is the end of the “closet” for you?

I often give this example: a young homosexual man from the mid-16th century who was transported by a time machine to the mid-19th century, as in a film of science fiction, he would find a very different world in terms of technology, customs or government systems, but his relationship with the world as a young homosexual would be exactly the same. Two centuries later, nothing would have changed in the experience of sexual orientation, it would still be impossible to talk to family and friends, everything would be lived in secret and the repression of the State, religion and science would also continue. The closet would continue to be a mandatory place for this boy, because he couldn't live outside it. Now, if we took a young gay man of the years 1960 and brought him to 2020, he would also be surprised by the changes in music, clothing, technology or politics, but would find a world completely different from sexual minorities. Here in Barcelona, ​​where I live, this boy of the years 60 today she could marry her boyfriend in the Civil Registry, and then in Lisbon too. I would meet politicians, television or sports people who are openly homosexual. It is the first time in history that this is happening, at no time has there been an advance like the one registered in the last few years 50 years. The world is moving towards the end of the closet, which does not mean that we have already arrived there.

In other words, the end of the “closet” is the moment when sexual minorities can live without constraints.

Yes, it is the moment when LGBT people can have an absolutely normal life, like that of any other citizen, without being forced to be hidden . A homosexual does not enter the “closet”, he is already born inside. There is no moment when we decide to go inside and live in the “closet”, because the invisible “closet” is already built around us when we are still babies and we are in the maternity ward. This “closet” is defined by a series of things that, from childhood to adolescence, show us how the world works: the toys, the colors, the relationship with the family, the roles they expect us to play, the expectations around us . It is assumed that whoever is born with male genitals is a man and will have to marry a woman and have children. Now, if we are born inside the “closet”, there is a moment when we have to leave, because suddenly we discover that we are different and everything that they told us about the world does not apply to us after all. To get out of the “closet”, we have to realize right away that there is no problem with us, there is nothing negative about us, we are not more or less normal and natural than the others. When I say that for the first time in history the “closet” is opening, it must be noted that this is a reality that is not happening worldwide, the discrimination is not over.

It is normal that it does not happen worldwide, because each country has its context, its culture, an evolution

Clear. Slavery or racial segregation did not end worldwide at the same time. Women have gradually acquired the right to vote and in some countries are still unable to vote, as in Saudi Arabia. Right now, we have parts of the world where the LGBT population has won not only civil rights – marriage, adoption, gender identity for transgender people – but it is also beginning to conquer indifference. Sexual orientation and gender identity are no longer an issue.

What is positive?

I think so. When a white person marries a black person we no longer say that it is an interracial marriage, we say that it is a marriage. In the years 60, in the USA, there was talk of marriage interracial. Today we still say gay marriage and one day it will stop being said.

The End of the Closet: Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Trans in the 21st Century originally came out in Argentina on 2017

Do you consider that the end of the “closet” necessarily depends on the legalization of same-sex marriage?

I don't think it depends on that, but it is a fundamental step. Experience has shown in recent decades that the countries where there has been this legal change to allow civil marriage were the ones that most quickly managed to evolve in social behavior towards homosexual people. I was one of those responsible for the campaign that led to the approval of egalitarian marriage in Argentina, then I participated in the same process in Brazil and helped in Ecuador. In the specific case of Argentina, there was a process of months in which this issue was the main political issue in the country, it appeared in the news, on the front pages of the newspapers, it was the topic of conversation between friends and family. This led many people to realize their prejudices and to change their opinion.

Is there a high price to pay for marriage approval or not? On the one hand, it is a possibility that fuels new grudges against your opponents. On the other hand, it is a monotheme that makes other issues related to sexual minorities invisible.

I disagree. I don't think marriage has generated prejudice. My direct experience and what I know as an activist tells me that the repercussions were positive, at least in countries where egalitarian marriage was approved through a political process [em contraponto à autorização por via da jurisprudência]. In Argentina, in a few months, thousands of people came out of the closet, came out to the family, mainly outside the big cities.

This effect, which will also have occurred in Portugal, concerns homosexuals themselves, who in general gained self-esteem with the approval of the marriage. What about the rest of society?

The broad social debate has meant that many prejudiced people have ceased to be so. In Spain, since the beginning of the marriage approval, in 2nd , until today people's opinion has been changing. More and more people claim that having a homosexual child or working with homosexuals is not a problem … These are opinion polls among the general population. In the Netherlands, which approved equal marriage long ago [2001], the Eurobarometer and other surveys show that more than 90% of people are in favor of LGBT rights. Today, in some northern European countries, there are Catholic priests who bless marriages between homosexuals held in the Civil Registry, something that does not happen in Peru or Mexico. The Church realized that the majority of the population changed its opinion and if it does not update, it will lose faithful. There are also Protestant churches in Europe that celebrate same-sex religious marriages.