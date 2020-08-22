steve-bannon,-a-former-donald-trump-adviser,-says-he-is-the-victim-of-“a-political-cabal”

Steve Bannon, the former political strategist for President Donald Trump, declared on Friday that he is being the victim of a “political cabal” after being arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the diversion of thousands of dollars of donated funds. Bannon, accused of embezzling money for the construction of the wall between the United States of America and Mexico, was released on the same day of detention after paying bail.

“The whole world knows that I am not the type to give up,” said the former Trump adviser in his podcast “War Room”. “I am ready to endure as long as it takes. I will continue to fight, “he insisted.

Bannon, close to the extreme right, said in his podcast that his arrest was intended to “intimidate people” who support the anti-immigration wall promised by Donald Trump during his successful election campaign

Bannon, who pleaded not guilty, left the courthouse in Manhattan, New York, late Thursday afternoon, where he was expected by dozens of journalists and citizens , who shouted “where is the money?” Trump's former adviser was detained in Connecticut (northeastern United States) aboard a yacht owned by Chinese millionaire Guo Wengui, on suspicion of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the border of the United States with Mexico.

Old Trump's adviser pleads not guilty in the case of fraud. Bail set at five million dollars

The judge Stewart Aaron set him a $ 5 million (4.2 million euros) bail, 1, 75 millions of dollars (1.4 million euros) of which in cash or property, and prohibited him from leaving the country or traveling in private planes or boats without the express authorization of the court.

Until the next hearing, scheduled for 31 in August, Bannon has yet to suspend the fundraising he has undertaken with three employees – Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea -, who are also arrested and charged.

prosecution, Bannon and his collaborators set up a scheme to divert money collected through the “We Build The Wall” campaign, which brought together more than 25 million dollars (21, 1 million euros). The campaign promised that all the funds raised would finance the construction of the wall, the main electoral promise of the President, but, according to the accusation, the promise was “false”.

“In reality […] the accused collectively received hundreds of thousands of dollars that they used inconsistently in public demonstrations of the organization ”, according to the attorney general's office.

The controversial former collaborator of Donald Trump, who left the northern administration American in 2017 and collaborated with extreme right movements in several countries, namely in Europe, is accused of conspiracy for electronic fraud and conspiracy for money laundering, punishable by up to 20 years in prison each.