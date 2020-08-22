death-toll-from-beirut-port-explosion-rises-to-182

The number of deaths due to the explosion that occurred in the port of Beirut, capital of Lebanon, on August 4, and which injured more than six thousand people, rose to 182, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced this Saturday.

The agency Efe reports, based on a source in the Lebanese Health department, that they are 182 the deaths recorded as a result of the explosion, maintaining the number of injuries mentioned above. The Lebanese army, on the other hand, still reports about 300 as missing persons.

On August 4, the explosion of 2. 750 tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored in a warehouse in the port of Beirut generated a wave of shock that affected the entire capital of Lebanon. This Saturday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on people affected by the explosion to “cling to their land, houses and the identity of their city, Beirut.”

The official said that “ the indemnity process will be fast, efficient and fair ”, adding that the damages caused by the explosion may be around 15 billion dollars.

More than half of the public and private health centers in the Lebanese capital were affected, which made it difficult not only to care for the wounded, but also for people infected due to the Covid pandemic – 19. United Nations agencies, humanitarian organizations and the international community have been supporting Lebanon by sending supplies and medical aid.