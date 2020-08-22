covid-19.-brazilian-judge-orders-government-to-make-new-version-of-indigenous-protection-plan

Judge Luís Barroso, of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined on Friday that the Bolsonaro government should draw up a new version of a plan to protect indigenous communities in the face of the Covid pandemic – 19.

The wording of the plan in question had already been determined by the same judge in early July, in a lawsuit brought by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib), an organization that coordinates the struggle of indigenous peoples for their rights, and by opposition parties. However, criticisms made of the document presented by the Government led the magistrate to request a reformulation of the plan.

Among the negative evaluations made by APIB, the Public Ministry and by health and Human Rights entities, is the fact that the document is “generic and does not delimit elements such as objectives, goals, schedule (detailed), responsible and budgetary resources”, according to the G1 news portal.

According to the organizations, the The plan does not incorporate suggestions from employees who deal directly with the problem, does not specify measures to contain and isolate invaders who are within indigenous lands, nor does it delimit the location of “protection barriers, teams, materials and implementation deadlines”.

“The plan effectively extends over past actions already taken, which are not part of its object, given that the purpose of the measure determined in precautionary measures is the implementation of future actions, which complement the actions already taken. or ongoing. It is also generic in terms of the proposed actions ”, indicated the judge in his decision.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian Congress annulled President Jair Bolsonaro's partial veto to a bill that determines protection measures for indigenous communities during the Covid pandemic – 19.

The law in question, approved on July 7, determines that indigenous peoples, quilombola communities (descendants of blacks who fled slavery) and other traditional peoples are considered “groups in situations of extreme vulnerability” and, for this, high risk in public health emergencies, such as the new coronavirus pandemic. However, the head of state ended up vetoing 22 points of the project, which were subsequently overthrown by Congress.

Among the vetoed points was universal access to drinking water, free distribution of hygiene materials, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, the emergency supply of hospital beds and intensive care units, the purchase of ventilators and blood oxygenation machines, the distribution of information materials on covid – 19 and internet points in the villages.

In Brazil, the new coronavirus has already infected 26 thousand indigenous people and killed 690, according to data from Thursday of the APIB. One of the main concerns of organizations is the vulnerability of indigenous peoples to respiratory diseases, which increases the risk of worsening in case of contagion with the new coronavirus.