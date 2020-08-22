arab-league-says-it-will-only-be-possible-to-establish-peace-relations-with-israel-only-when-palestine-is-free

The secretary general of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Gheit, said this Saturday that establishing peace relations with Israel is a “strategic option for Arab countries”, but it will only be possible if Palestine “gets its freedom” .

Abul Gheit stated, in a statement, that the end of the “Israeli occupation” in Palestine is still necessary and an independent Palestinian state with total sovereignty over its territories be established. “A real and lasting peace continues to be a strategic option for the Arab countries (…), but the stage of peace relations between Arabs and Israelis will only come when the Palestinian people obtain their freedom and independence and when there is a restoration of their legitimate rights, ”he said. Abul Gheit.

Abul Gheit also pointed out that the Palestinian people must have “total sovereignty over the occupied territories in 1967 ”and that East Jerusalem be its capital. The secretary-general recalled that “there is a complete and unanimous Arab rejection of Israel's annexation plans” and of any “unilateral” measure aimed at “changing the status of the lands occupied by Israel”.

The affirmation of the Arab League comes after, on the day 13 , the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announces that Israel and the United Arab Emirates (United Arab Emirates) have agreed to establish diplomatic relations, as part of a broad agreement by which the Israeli authorities must paralyze the annexation of part of occupied Palestinian territory . However, the Arab League made no direct reference to establishing relations between the two countries.

The United Arab Emirates is the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994)), while the Israelis have also narrowed positions in recent times with other countries in the Persian Gulf, such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. So far, in the Persian Gulf, only Bahrain and Oman have welcomed the establishment of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, but Saudi Arabia and others are silent. The agreement was rejected by the Palestinians, as well as by Iran and Turkey.