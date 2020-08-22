Côte d'Ivoire President's reappointment unleashes wave of violence

A new wave of violence emerged this Saturday in Côte d'Ivoire, after the ruling party had the candidacy of the current President, Alassane Ouattara , for a third term in this West African country has been made official.

“The city is at a standstill, the bus station, the university and a bakery have been set on fire,” said the inhabitant of Divo, a cocoa-producing region in 200 km northwest of Abidjan, reported by the French news agency, AFP.

The demonstrations have been frequent in Côte d'Ivoire in the past week s, since the current President announced his intention to re-run for a third term, after the revision of the Constitution and the death of the candidate initially supported

In Gagnoa, birthplace of former President Laurent Gbagbo, and 250 kilometers from Abidjan, a resident told AFP that young people linked to the opposition, who say that Ouattara's re-election is illegal , burnt tires and erected barricades in different parts of the city, displaying posters that read 'We do not want a third term.'

The formalization of Ouattara's candidacy appears this morning, after authorities announced the “ suspension ”of public demonstrations in the country until 15 September , on the eve of a march by opposition women against a third term of the President.

The council (of ministers) decided to suspend the demonstrations on the public road to allow them only in closed areas, ”according to a statement released on Thursday.

“The measure taken under the current state of emergency is effective until 15 of September (…) and avoids the consequences such as the human and material balance of previous demonstrations and the risks of opening community conflict grants, ”the statement said.

The announcement came almost a week after violent demonstrations linked to the announcement of the controversial candidacy of the President, Alassane Ouattara, for a third term, which turned into violence for three days, leaving “six dead, about 100 injured, 1. 500 internally displaced persons, 69 people arrested and a lot of material damage ”, according to an official report released on Wednesday.

Alassane Ouattara, 78 years, elected in 2010 and reelected in 2015, had announced, for the first time in March, that he would no longer apply, and would support his Prime Minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

But, after Coulibaly died of a heart attack on July 8, Ouattara announced on August 6 that he would, after all, run for a third term.

The Constitution allows for two presidential terms , but the opposition and the Government disagree on the interpretation of the reform adopted in 2016: Ouattara's supporters say that the number of terms was reset to zero that year, while his opponents consider a third candidacy unconstitutional.