one-of-the-oldest-men-in-the-world-died-at-116-years-old

Fredie Blom, one of the oldest men in the world, died. The South African died this Saturday, 116, in a Cape Town hospital. No connection to Covid is suspected – 19, despite the fact that it is the African country with the most cases and deaths registered.

“He died this morning from natural causes. We think it was due to age and there is no suspicion of any relationship with Covid – 19 ”, confirmed to the newspaper“ TimesLive ”an official from the Western Cape province, where the hospital is installed.

The official said that“ this it's a very sad time for everyone. ”

“ I told Ouma this morning [mulher de Blom] that he is now in good hands. We must thank God for the life he lived. ”

“Your body couldn't take it anymore. We saw its decline. I was in the hospital and had a very bad stomach pain, “explained Naidoo, quoted by local media.

” Oupa “(grandfather), as Fredie Blom was popularly known, had lived for a long time. 30 years with the woman in Delf , a neighborhood on the outskirts of Cape Town.

Fredie Blom was born in 1904 in the Eastern Cape province and survived the “Spanish flu” of 1918, which affected a third of the world's population and killed among 50 to 100 million people, two world wars and the apartheid to which the black majority of South Africa was subjected, between 1948 and 1999.