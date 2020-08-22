Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | HeiQ Materials AG, Jack Wolfskin – Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA

Waterproof breathable textile are fabrics with permeability to water, snow and wind from outside as well as breathability to internal water vapor. These textiles are made waterproof and breathable by either minimizing the pore diameter of the fabric or covering the surface with an extra layer of non-porous or microporous materials. Most of the waterproof and breathable textiles are treated with durable water repellent (DWR) treatment which provide humidity to drip off from the fabric and to avoid wetting of the fabric.

Key players profiled in this report are: Clariant,Columbia Sportswear Company,General Electric (eVent FABRICS),HeiQ Materials AG,Jack Wolfskin – Ausrustung fur Draussen GmbH & Co. KGaA,Mountain Hardwear,Nextec Applications Inc.,schoeller Switzerl and (Schoeller Textiles AG),Toray Industries Inc.,W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

The growing dem and for waterproof breathable textile products from climbers and walkers segment will drive the dem and growth for waterproof breathable textile market. Additionally, growing dem and for membrane waterproof and breathable textiles due to its features like UV radiation protection, airborne pollutants protection will further imply in the dem and growth for waterproof breathable textiles market. Predominantly, changing fashion trends and difficulty related to keep up with these changes to manufacturers may hamper the dem and growth for the waterproof breathable textiles. However, increasing dem and for High-Performance and Comfortable waterproof breathable Fabrics in sportswear segment will create opportunity for the waterproof breathable textiles market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waterproof breathable textiles market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, textile, end use industry and region. The waterproof breathable textiles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waterproof breathable textiles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The waterproof breathable textiles market is segmented on the basis of raw material, textile, and end use industry. On the basis of raw material, the waterproof breathable textiles market is segmented into, polyurethane, poly tetra fluoro ethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyester microfilament yarns, fluoropolymers, others. On the basis of textile, the waterproof breathable textiles market is segmented into, densely woven, membrane, coated. On the basis of end use industry, the waterproof breathable textiles market is segmented into, garments, footwear, gloves, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the waterproof breathable textiles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Waterproof breathable textiles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

