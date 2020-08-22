valencia-cf.-jorge-mendes-accused-of-corruption-and-benefiting-benfica-and-other-portuguese-teams

Antonio Sesé, former advisor to the Valencia Clube de Futebol, filed a complaint against the owner of the club Peter Lim, the Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, and also Anil Murthy, Lay Hoon Chan and Kim Koh, as he announced in accordance with press. The financial company Meriton Holdings and the equity company of Jorge Mendes are also referred to in the charges presented.

The former director denounced unfair management, imposition of abusive agreements by the majority shareholder, corruption by companies and money laundering.

At the press conference, this Thursday – Antonio Sesé and lawyer Miguel Durán said that for the past year they have been collecting information, to deliver to justice, which show the alleged practice of crimes that led to accumulated losses of 96, EUR 4 million in the first four years of Peter Lim's term alone. the club will have 141 negative euros in working capital and 560 millions of debts .

“Football Leaks? Perhaps it is the beginning of Jorge Mendes' decline ”

“ We managed find out that Mr. Lim and Mr. Mendes, under an agreement, organized to buy players' rights and then sell them to Valencia CF, for a higher price, ”said lawyer Miguel Durán quoted by the newspaper Las Provincias. “Players of low asset value were hired for high values. The beneficiaries are Benfica and Portuguese teams. “

Between the businesses under suspicion are the sale of Sport Lisboa e Benfica players to Valencia CF, such as Rodrigo, André Gomes, Cancelo and Enzo Pérez. And also contractions of footballers who would not be in good physical condition, like Mangala who was signed to Manchester City two months after failing medical tests at Futebol Clube do Porto because of his knee.

Sesé also said that the lack of payment to the squad's players is a very serious situation. “The last thing that can happen in a football club is not being able to pay players.”

The former advisor shared the conference on the Twitter account, but says that the video was blocked after “hundreds of complaints” against the publication.