venezuela-received-shipment-of-humanitarian-aid-from-portugal-and-spain

Venezuela received today 82, 5 tons of humanitarian aid from European Union (EU) to combat Covid – 19, in two flights jointly organized by the European Commission's Humanitarian Aid Department (ECHO), to Spain and Portugal.

Humanitarian aid was received at Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport (northern Caracas), by the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs for Europe, Yván Gil, and the Portuguese ambassador to Venezuela, Carlos de Sousa Amaro.

“The humanitarian airlift to Venezuela was an 'Team Europe' effort, operated jointly by the EU, Portugal and Spain,” the Portuguese ambassador told Agência Lusa.

Carlos Amaro stated that the cargo includes “medical emergency equipment for health workers” and “items for the most affected families”, whose objective is that “more 500 1,000 Venezuelans will benefit from this aid. ”

On the other hand, the EU explains, in a statement, that flights arrived in Venezuela at 19 and 21 August and were “EU-funded and part of tran operations humanitarian air transport underway in critical areas of the world. ”

“ Transported a total of 82, 5 tons of vital material that will be distributed by humanitarian organizations working on the ground ”, he explains.

The document underlines that the EU continues to help “people in need in Venezuela, especially in the context of the current health crisis.”

“Under 'Team Europe', the air bridge EU humanitarian aid with Venezuela was jointly managed by the EU, Spain and Portugal and coordinated with the competent Venezuelan authorities. The cargo will be distributed to the aid organizations that used the flight, coordinated by the Humanitarian Logistics Network, a network of European humanitarian organizations “, he specifies.

Humanitarian aid includes” medical material that can save lives, such as personal protective equipment, medicines, water purifiers and family hygiene supplies ”that will be used in health centers and distributed directly to the most affected families.

“More than 500 1,000 Venezuelans will benefit from this aid, including children, women and professionals

The statement states that “before the coronavirus pandemic hit Venezuela in March 2020, the country was already suffering the humanitarian impact of a political, economic and social crisis ”and that“ in 2018, inflation in Venezuela has exceeded one million percentage points. ”

It also refers that the crisis“ affected the country's health system and caused a lack basic medicines, as well as the use of emigration by nearly a third of professional medical personnel. ”

“The result was an increasing number of people who lack normal health services, treatment for chronic diseases and emergency medical care. More than five million Venezuelans (about 10 % of the population) have left the country since 2015 ”, he explains.

The statement states that “the EU has allocated 2018, 154 millions of euros in emergency humanitarian aid to help Venezuelans in Venezuela and neighboring countries. ”

This aid was intended to meet the “most urgent needs” of the most vulnerable, such as children under five, pregnant and lactating mothers, the elderly, students and indigenous people, in the provision of vital health care, water, sanitation and hygiene , emergency education and nutritional and food support.