Covid-19. Two thousand people at concerts in Germany to test model that prevents contamination
German pop singer Tim Bendzko agreed to participate in the study at Halle University and gave three “mini-concerts” during the day in Leipzig, testing various variables and different hygiene measures.
More than two thousand people participated this Saturday, in Germany, in three simulated concerts to test the best model that allows to organize this type of shows, avoiding contamination by the new coronavirus.
According to reports by the France Press agency, German pop singer Tim Bendzko agreed to participate in the study at Halle University and gave three “mini-concerts” during the day in Leipzig, testing several variables: with a minor and a greater number of spectators, greater or lesser distance, in addition to different hygiene measures.
In the concert simulations, only young and healthy people were allowed to participate, to limit the risk of contagion by Covid- 19, and with a negative test for the new coronavirus.
“This project should lay the foundations for the recovery of the entertainment sector, which is particularly affected by the restrictive measures that had to be taken due to the covid pandemic – 19 ”, explained the Minister of Science of the State of Saxony, to a local television.
The flourishing disinfectants used allowed to register the surfaces that were most touched by the hands of the participants.
Researchers at the University of Halle also measured the trajectory of aerosols designed by the participants, particles that, according to experts, play an important role in contamination.
With the data collected, the researchers intend to develop a mathematical model that assesses the risks of spreading the virus in a concert hall. The results of the study are expected to be published in the fall.
The number of new cases of contamination by the new coronavirus in Germany has exceeded 2. 000 in the last 24 hours, the highest level since the end of April.
The German health surveillance institute RKI recorded 2. 034 new cases, bringing the number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic to 232. 082. There were also seven new deaths, which in this case raises the number of deaths in the country to 9. 267.
The number of new daily cases has increased sharply in the past few days. The authorities explain this situation by the return of many German tourists from abroad from summer holidays to areas at risk.