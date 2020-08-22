covid-19.-two-thousand-people-at-concerts-in-germany-to-test-model-that-prevents-contamination

More than two thousand people participated this Saturday, in Germany, in three simulated concerts to test the best model that allows to organize this type of shows, avoiding contamination by the new coronavirus.

According to reports by the France Press agency, German pop singer Tim Bendzko agreed to participate in the study at Halle University and gave three “mini-concerts” during the day in Leipzig, testing several variables: with a minor and a greater number of spectators, greater or lesser distance, in addition to different hygiene measures.

In the concert simulations, only young and healthy people were allowed to participate, to limit the risk of contagion by Covid- 19, and with a negative test for the new coronavirus.

“This project should lay the foundations for the recovery of the entertainment sector, which is particularly affected by the restrictive measures that had to be taken due to the covid pandemic – 19 ”, explained the Minister of Science of the State of Saxony, to a local television.