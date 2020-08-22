french-martyr-village-vandalized-by-holocaust-denialist

The center dedicated to the biggest massacre in France during World War II was vandalized. On the wall with the designation “village martyr” (“martyr village”), the word martyr was crossed out with white paint and the word “liar” was painted, reported the AFP agency. The French President and the various parties, from the extreme left to the extreme right, have already repudiated the act of vandalism.

The inscriptions appear to have been made by a Holocaust denier, at least taking into account the name that appears written after the word “liar”. The name was recognized by Philippe Lacroix, Mayor of Oradour-sur-Glane, where the center is located.

The act of vandalism was discovered on Friday and covered with canvas. This Saturday, several politicians responded to the incident, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex who guaranteed that everything would be done to bring those responsible for the center's desecration to justice.

J'ai appris avec colère et consternation la gradation du center de la mémoire d'Oradour-sur-Glane.

Souiller ce lieu de recueillement, c'est aussi salir la mémoire de nos martyrs.

Tout est mis en oeuvre pour les auteurs de ces acte infamous in reply due to Justice.

– Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) August 21, 2020

The village of Oradour-sur-Glane was the target of an attack, 10 June 1944, by the German troops of the SS division “Das Reich” who killed 642 people. The inhabitants were closed in the church and in barns and the locality was set on fire. The village of Oradour-sur-Glane was rebuilt, but the martyred village remained a testament to the greatest Nazi massacre in France.