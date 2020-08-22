wechat-users-in-the-united-states-sue-donald-trump

Users of the WeChat application in the United States are suing US President Donald Trump in an attempt to block the executive order that they claim would prevent access to the extremely popular Chinese messaging application in the United States.

The complaint, filed on Friday in San Francisco, was filed by the non-profit organization “US WeChat Users Aliance” and several others who say they trust the application to work or keep in touch with family members in China, ensuring that are not associated with WeChat or Tencent, the Chinese multinational that owns the application.

Users have appealed to a federal court and intend to prevent Trump's executive order, claiming that it violates the freedom of expression of US users, the free exercise of religion and other constitutional rights.

On August 6, Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with Chinese owners of WeChat and another app popular consumption, TikTok, arguing that both are a threat to US national security, foreign policy and the economy.

The head of state spoke of a “national emergency” and accused the social network Espionage TikTok of US users on behalf of Beijing, in a context of increasing commercial and political tensions with China.

Executive orders are due to come into effect on 20 September, or 45 days from the date of issue.

On Wednesday, the President of the United States said he supported an offer from Oracle to buy TikTok, a Chinese video sharing application, despite negotiations with Microsoft already taking place, according to Bloomberg.

According to the economic news agency, the computer company Oracle, whose president, Larry Ellison, offered millions of dollars in funds for Trump's presidential campaign, will be in the race to acquire TikTok activities in the United States United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Trump administration gave 90 days for the Chinese group that owns TikTok, ByteDance, to quickly sell the network's operations in the United States, under penalty of blocking them in the country.